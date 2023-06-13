Home » Banca Generali between industry and innovation: the new shots by Guindani
Business

Banca Generali between industry and innovation: the new shots by Guindani

by admin
Banca Generali between industry and innovation: the new shots by Guindani

Generali sustainability project

Industry, innovation and infrastructure in the fourteenth chapter of BG4SDGs – Time To Change, the photographic project by Banca Generali

Electric networkstelephone and Internet, roads, railways, but also water channels and pipes: investment in infrastructure is a necessary step in theAgenda Him to 2030 to allow the majority of the world‘s population to access the minimum conditions and thus enjoy their fundamental rights.

And it is infrastructures and industrial innovation that are at the center of the story of the fourteenth shot of BG4SDGs – Time to Change, the Banca Generali project to explore the state of the art of the process of achieving 17 goals of the UN 2030 Agenda.

On this occasion, the I photograph alongside the initiative – Stefano Guindani – went to Hong Kong to tell the situation relating to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 9 which concerns precisely the mirror infrastructures of a sustainable, innovative and inclusive industrialisation.

Generali sustainability project

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tesla received 30,000 orders in three days in China. Tao Lin said it is nonsense to cut prices if they can’t be sold – yqqlm

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy