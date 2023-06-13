Banca Generali between industry and innovation: the new shots by Guindani

Industry, innovation and infrastructure in the fourteenth chapter of BG4SDGs – Time To Change, the photographic project by Banca Generali

Electric networkstelephone and Internet, roads, railways, but also water channels and pipes: investment in infrastructure is a necessary step in theAgenda Him to 2030 to allow the majority of the world‘s population to access the minimum conditions and thus enjoy their fundamental rights.

And it is infrastructures and industrial innovation that are at the center of the story of the fourteenth shot of BG4SDGs – Time to Change, the Banca Generali project to explore the state of the art of the process of achieving 17 goals of the UN 2030 Agenda.

On this occasion, the I photograph alongside the initiative – Stefano Guindani – went to Hong Kong to tell the situation relating to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 9 which concerns precisely the mirror infrastructures of a sustainable, innovative and inclusive industrialisation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

