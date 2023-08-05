Banca Generali: net inflows at €455 million in July

Banca Generali achieved net inflows of €455 million in July, bringing the total since the beginning of the year to over €3.7 billion, with a growth of 4% compared to the corresponding period last year.

The July result takes into account the significant impact of tax compliance payments of €179 million in the month (+82% y/y) for a total of €620 million year-to-date (+46%).

In terms of product, managed solutions recorded positive flows of €56 million (€735 million year-to-date). The favorable moment continues for house funds (€81 million in the month, €384 million since the beginning of the year) which benefit from the launch of new capital-protected solutions.

Assets in custody continue to attract customers’ attention with €591 million in July (€5.5 billion since the beginning of the year), as well as the demand for advanced advisory services which recorded €183 million in the month (€1,044 million in 2023) .

Overall, flows into managed solutions and advanced consultancy on assets under administration amounted to €258 million in the month for a total of €1.87 billion since the beginning of the year (+30% y/y).

The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Banca Generali, Gian Maria Mossa, commented:

“We grow solid and constant even in a month characterized by important tax deadlines for customers, thanks to the wide diversification in the offer and the quality of our bankers alongside families in planning and protection choices. Despite the volatility due to the dynamics associated with the economy and central bank policies, we continue to acquire new customers and intercept savings flows thanks to our leadership in investment solutions with higher added value such as advisory and management. We continue to see strong demand for consultancy and this gives us great confidence for growth in the coming months”.