Net profit slightly better than expected (57.6mn vs 51mn) for Banca Generali and this mainly due to higher interest margin (+10mn) partly offset by a higher tax-rate (26% vs 24% expected). Thus Equita according to which since the end of September, the share has recorded a performance of +42%, “in our opinion discounting the speculative appeal after the press articles on the potential sale by Generali”. Analysts increase the target price to 32.3 ps from the previous 31.7.