Banca Generali has released data on total net inflows for November, which stood at 501 million, bringing the total value since the beginning of the year to 5.1 billion.

The figure is even more significant if we consider the impact of tax deadlines (235 million in the month compared to 165 million last year) typical of the month, net of which November is the best month in 2022 in terms of volumes and product mix.

During the period, there was a marked recovery in the demand for managed solutions and advanced asset management consultancy which overall exceeded 500 million in response to the new product launches aimed at exploiting the opportunities offered by the bond and equity markets after the months of high volatility .

In detail, net flows in managed solutions amounted to 343 million (1.6 billion since the beginning of the year) driven in particular by the home offer for 273 million (1,112 million since the beginning of the year) with net flows in financial wrappers for 195 million (752 million from the beginning of the year) and from funds/SICAVs with flows of 82 million (164 million from the beginning of the year).

Funding also confirms important flows in favor of administered accounts (AuC) – with flows in the primary and structured accounts at 259 million in the month, of which almost 200 million for the subscription of the BTP Italia – also in response to the strengthening of advisory services on the recently launched bond.

Finally, we note the growth in the month of new flows under advanced advisory services which bring the total since the beginning of the year to 619 million, against assets that have reached a total of 7.2 billion.