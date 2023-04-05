Banca Generali accelerates volume growth in March by recording €665 million of new flowswith a 39% increase compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and by 50% compared to February. Since the beginning of the year, flows have exceeded €1.5 billion (+4% compared to the corresponding quarter of last year).

In terms of productwe note the return of attention to managed financial solutions, in particular those capable of expressing protection, which increased overall by €123 million with the contributions highlighted by financial containers (€77 million in the month and €156 million from the beginning year) and house funds (€56 million in the month and €122 million since the beginning of the year).

On the front insuranceinsurance containers have significantly accelerated in recent weeks thanks to the launch of new initiatives (€35 million of net inflows against -€63 million in the previous month for a total year-to-date outflow of €49 million).

The traditional policies still show a negative sign (negative inflows of €255 million in March and €655 million since the beginning of the year), but improving in the last two weeks thanks to the renewal of the offer range.

Overall the gross insurance premiums stood at €241 million growing by more than 50% compared to the previous month.

Similarly, in the wake of the rise in rates and the important public issues, customers continue to be interested in directing liquidity towards administered accounts (total assets under administration equal to €762 million in March and €1,846 million since the beginning of the year). The results on the primary market were also very strong (new issues, structured bonds and certificates) with a monthly figure of €180 million and a contribution of €414 million since the beginning of the year. The development of flows into advanced consultancy is also part of this direction, which almost tripled compared to last year, reaching €147 million (€336 million since the beginning of the year).

Finally, it should be noted that net inflows in investment services (financial containers + advanced consultancy combined with the payment of a fee) grew by €270 million in March (€539 million since the beginning of the year), confirming the strong demand for professional consultancy.

L’Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Banca Generali, Gian Maria Mossacommented: