Total net inflows of Banca Generali in September amounted to 262 million, bringing the total value from the beginning of the year to almost 4.1 billion. With regard to managed solutions (€ 1.2 billion from the beginning of the year), we note the positive contribution of € 37 million from the financial containers, which continue to show good dynamics (€ 471 million from the beginning of the year) due to the personalization and diversification particularly appreciated by our customers.

Assets totaled € 6.8 billion net of market performance over the period. The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Banca Generali, Gian Maria Mossa, commented: “A month of great volatility and uncertainty due to the economic and geopolitical tensions that saw us alongside savers in the challenges for asset protection. The solid funding flows and the attention to administered savings confirm the guarantee and quality that our brand and our people express. Faced with the complexities of the markets, in the strategic meeting in September with our bankers, we redefined the guidelines for the coming months accompanied by a whole series of initiatives and innovations that make us very confident about a decisive further acceleration in the last quarter of the year. year”.

