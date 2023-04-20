Banca Ifis, 6 million euros for the implementation of social projects by 2024

A bank that is a point of reference for all small and medium-sized Italian enterprises that have to face the sustainable transition, capable of generating profit by creating social value for the community and territory: this is the programmatic agenda that the President of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, presented today in Milan in a dialogue with journalists during the “40, Next” event.

Starting from 2019, the year in which the generational handover was started with the Founder and current Honorary President, Sebastien Egon Fürstenberg, the President of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, has promoted a series of initiatives that have marked the new course for challenger banks.

At the heart of the Bank, which is celebrating its 40th birthday these days, there are more and more initiatives launched under the banner of innovation and sustainability. A social agenda was announced today with concrete projects and objectives: Through the Social Impact Lab Kaleidos, an investment plan of 6 million euros will be implemented in the three-year period 2022-24 aimed at implementing social initiatives in the following areas: “Diversity and Inclusion ”, “Culture and Territory”, “Research and Prevention” such as the project with the Bambin Gesù Pediatric Hospital to support research against malignant tumors of the central nervous system, through a donation of 3 million euros for the research of new therapies innovative in malignant tumors of the central nervous system affecting children and young adults. More recently, the Bank has also supported the research project to prevent myocardial infarction carried out by Prof. Rigo’s team at Villa Salus in Mestre.

“Youth and sports“. With the donation of scholarships to young CONI athletes, support for the Ravano Tournament and the renovation of the field of the Sampierdarena oratory in Genoa.

«I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t have to present projects to improve the country – said Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio during the presentation -. To be a banker today, restitution is increasingly important».

In the meantime, the growth of the activity continues: in 2022 the best financial results in the history of the Bank were achieved with a net industrial profit, net of PPAs, equal to 141.1 million euros (+40%), higher than the profit target envisaged by the Business Plan for 2023. Guidance for 2023 revised upwards.

A new dividend policy was also announced during the meeting with the press. “The board of directors today launched a dividend policy review project to formalize a new policy and move from a stable dividend policy to a progressive one, through a payout ratio increase mechanism that rewards shareholders,” said the chairman. of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio. This new policy will have to “safeguard the capital solidity” of the bank and meet the shareholders’ expectations of return on their investment”, added the manager. In 2022, Banca Ifis disbursed 1.4 euro per share for a dividend yield that is equal to 9.86%.In any case, according to Furstenberg Fassio, “these changes to the dividend policy remain subject to the current macroeconomic and regulatory context”.

The entry of Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio into Giovanni Agnelli BV has also been confirmed. “I confirm that my father, in addition to the generational handover in the bank with the transfer of the controlling package, also wanted to transfer me part of his shares in Giovanni Agnelli BV and designate me as the representative of the family branch referable to him” Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio said today.