Banca Ifis buys Revalea from Mediobanca for 100 million euro

Banca Ifis buys Revalea from Mediobanca for 100 million euro

Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio and Frederik Geertman

Banca Ifis buys Revalea from Mediobanca for 100 million euro: agreement on non-performing loans

Banca Ifis and the Mediobanca group have signed a long-term partnership for the management of non-performing loans. According to the agreement, Banca Ifis will acquire from Mediobanca, for a consideration of 100 million euro, Revelation SpA, a company born in 2022 from the spin-off of NPLs deriving from the acquisition of bad loan portfolios, a business that is no longer one of the Mediobanca Group’s core businesses.

The partnership, says a statement, has a strong industrial value as it consolidates Banca Ifis’ position as a reference operator in the non-performing loan market in the small tickets unsecured segment and allows MBCredit Solutions, a Mediobanca Group company specialized in credit management, to focus on the core activity of management and recovery, being able to count on constant business volumes for the next few years.

The two institutes simultaneously signed a multi-year servicing agreement which envisages that MBCredit Solutions will continue to support Banca Ifis in the management and recovery of non-performing and non-performing loans by making its professional and industrial skills available to the partner, in addition to a forward flow agreement on NPLs deriving from loans to Compass consumption.

