Banca Ifis is committed to promoting sustainable mobility and active tourism in our country, launching an innovative rental and leasing solution dedicated to electric bicycles. The offer, aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises in the tourist-accommodation sector, has been designed to satisfy the growing demand for e-bikes and support the development of the territories through cycling tourism.

The new product, developed by Ifis Rental Services Srl, is available in both rental and financial leasing modalities, allowing customers to defer the investment through plans with variable durations between 12 and 48 months. At the end of the contract, users will be able to choose whether to redeem the product or activate a new agreement. Furthermore, the offer allows VAT to be paid in installments, reducing initial costs and maximizing revenues from the early stages of the project.