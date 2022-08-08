Home Business Banca Ifis provides the first loan in Italy supported by SACE’s SupportItalia guarantee
Banca Ifis provides the first loan in Italy supported by SACE’s SupportItalia guarantee

Banca Ifis disbursed the first loan supported by SACE’s SupportItalia Guarantee, the new extraordinary instrument envisaged by the Aid Decree to support loans issued by the banking system to Italian companies that have suffered economic repercussions due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the cost of energy .

In particular, the operation, worth 2.5 million euros, was carried out by the Bank in favor of Simec Spa, an important Sardinian company operating in the sector of processing and marketing of grains, which will help support the durum wheat production chain. local.

With the new SupportItalia Guarantee, as part of the Temporary Crisis Framework launched by the European Commission and valid until 31 December 2022, Banca Ifis will immediately make available new medium / long-term loans to support companies affected by the sharp increase in material costs raw materials, energy and logistics, both for liquidity needs, to support working capital, pay personnel costs, lease payments or business unit leases, but also for investment purposes.

