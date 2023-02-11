Results higher than expected thanks to NII and lower costs for Banca Ifis. At divisional level, Equita reports “a higher-than-expected operating performance from Corporate Banking and Lending and above all from the NPL area, which more than compensates for a weaker trend in G&S and Factoring”. Proposed a balance on dividends of 0.4ps (3% yield), which – together with the interim 1ps paid in November – results in a payout above 50%.

The 2023 guidance has been revised upwards from 137 million envisaged in the plan to approximately 150mn, adopting a conservative approach on LLPs and volume dynamics. Analysts from the Milanese Sim revise their 2023-24 estimates by 7% on average mainly to reflect higher NII and above all lower LLPs. Banca Ifis, they conclude, “showed a good set of results, confirming an excellent capital endowment and with no indications of asset quality deterioration”, reiterating the Hold rating on the stock in light of the higher risk profile in a still uncertain context and of a profitability that experts expect does not differ excessively from that of traditional banks.