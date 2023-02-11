Home Business Banca Ifis: results higher than expected thanks to NII and lower costs. Equita confirms Hold
Business

Banca Ifis: results higher than expected thanks to NII and lower costs. Equita confirms Hold

by admin
Banca Ifis: results higher than expected thanks to NII and lower costs. Equita confirms Hold

Results higher than expected thanks to NII and lower costs for Banca Ifis. At divisional level, Equita reports “a higher-than-expected operating performance from Corporate Banking and Lending and above all from the NPL area, which more than compensates for a weaker trend in G&S and Factoring”. Proposed a balance on dividends of 0.4ps (3% yield), which – together with the interim 1ps paid in November – results in a payout above 50%.

The 2023 guidance has been revised upwards from 137 million envisaged in the plan to approximately 150mn, adopting a conservative approach on LLPs and volume dynamics. Analysts from the Milanese Sim revise their 2023-24 estimates by 7% on average mainly to reflect higher NII and above all lower LLPs. Banca Ifis, they conclude, “showed a good set of results, confirming an excellent capital endowment and with no indications of asset quality deterioration”, reiterating the Hold rating on the stock in light of the higher risk profile in a still uncertain context and of a profitability that experts expect does not differ excessively from that of traditional banks.

See also  Dogecoin mania makes Robinhood's revenues soar, but the app fears daily trading sboom and the stock sinks

You may also like

Qatargate: the investigating judge confirms the arrest of...

Santanchè on Sanremo: “The Festival? It’s a bit...

The first version of Android 14 is officially...

“America and Germany are already in recession”

Managed savings, because the EU Commission is wrong

Meloni-Macron: 1-1. The Italian premier scores the equalizer...

Meloni-Macron: 1-1. The Italian premier scores the equalizer...

Bot Auction: 7 billion securities allocated annually with...

Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition launched at...

Trade on its knees: two shops disappear every...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy