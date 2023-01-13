Banca Ifis announced that it “has successfully completed the placement of a Senior Preferred bond issue as part of its EMTN issuance program

for an amount equal to 300 million euros”.

“The transaction – reads the Banca Ifis press release – was intended for institutional investors. In particular, the issue has a four-year term, with a settlement date scheduled for 19 January 2023. The reoffer price is equal to 99.569 for a yield to maturity of 6.25% and a coupon payable annually of 6.125%. The bond will be listed on Euronext Dublin and has an expected rating of BB+ by Fitch and Baa3 by Moody’s”.

“The placement of the bond in question is part of the EMTN funding program envisaged by the Bank’s Business Plan for the three-year period 2022-24, which estimates 2.5 billion euro of new placements”.

«We are satisfied with the response received from the market which welcomed our issue positively, albeit in a difficult phase for the international financial context. The request for participation exceeded the demand once again confirms how Banca Ifis represents a reliable interlocutor for the major institutional investors at national and international level. The process of diversifying the sources of supply therefore continues, aimed at allowing the Bank to continue on its path of sustainable growth that was outlined in the Business Plan for the three-year period 2022-2024”, declared Frederik Geertman, Chief Executive Officer of Banca Ifis.

In the transaction, Banca Ifis made use of the support of Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Banco Santander and UniCredit as joint bookrunners while Stifel acted as co-manager. BonelliErede provided legal assistance to Banca Ifis, while Clifford Chance supported the joint bookrunners and the co-manager.