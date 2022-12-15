Listen to the audio version of the article

When is youth sport valid in Italy? Banca Ifis tries to answer this question, which presented a research on the sector which shows that there are over 7.5 million Italians aged 3-19 who practice sport, with an average expenditure of 300 euros per year clothing and equipment. This brings, together with other factors, the GDP of youth sport in the peninsula to almost 30 billion euros, equal to 1% of the general GDP.

Research

The study presented by the President of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, and by the President of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, entitled “The value of youth activity in the Italian Sport System”, was developed by the Banca Ifis Research Department as part of the first Observatory on the Italian Sport System presented with CONI last March. More specifically, the Italian youth sports system produces an annual expenditure on clothing and equipment of 2.1 billion euros which translates into direct revenues for companies in the sector. The value chain of youth sport is not limited to sports and facility management companies whose turnover is worth just over 25 billion, equal to 54% of the sector at a national level, but therefore extends to the entire production chain so as to generate an economic impact quantifiable in almost 30 billion euros, corresponding to 31% of the sport system as a whole. Youth sport produces 54% of the revenues of sports clubs and facilities management, thanks to the important share represented by young people

sportsmen out of the total population (28%). There are 2.4 million under 20 members of the 65,000 sports clubs (FSN and DSA). The revenues generated by membership fees are equal to 580 of average annual expenditure, i.e. 1.4 billion. The rest depends on ticketing, subscriptions, organization of events, sponsorships, contributions and public incentives. The positive externalities attributable to socially positive behaviors induced on young people, savings on health care costs and the value of volunteer work, on the other hand, account for 2.4 billion. While the revenues of broadcasters and the press, connected to the use of news by young people who favor live streaming, social and mobile app channels, are worth around 200 million.

«Performance effect»

In addition to the economic aspects, the Banca Ifis report highlights the dragging capacity of the entire movement generated by the so-called “performance effect” of young athletes. The successes at the youth level have represented an important driving force for the growth of the sports movement and the related economy, thanks to the ability to address their peers. By analyzing the development path of the social fanbase of young successful Italian athletes, the Banca Ifis Observatory shows how winning international competitions produces an average increase of +262% in followers, a sign of the strong ability to involve the new generations.

The social function

And again, the analysis of the youth movement also focused on the relationship between Italian families and sport. In particular, the in-depth study shows that as many as 79% of families with children between the ages of 10 and 19 let their children play sports recognizing its social value and impact on health. This positive sentiment is found in 75% of families with children who practice a specific sport, who declare that they recognize the value of competitive activity, convinced of the educational and training value of sport on character, but also guided by the many successes of young sportsmen Italians. On the other hand, the request for help expressed by 92% of families with children who do not play sports should be underlined, as they say they are interested in letting them do it, but are currently held back by costs and availability of facilities. All data, underlines the report, which confirm how much “families & sport” is a combination to be preserved.

Scholarships

For the second consecutive year, Banca Ifis wanted to support the Italian National Olympic Committee to support the growth path of the young champions of blue sport through the donation of scholarships for a total value of 160 thousand euros.