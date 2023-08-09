Home » Banca Marche: “The crash? Origin in credit lines to businesses and family relationships”
Banca Marche: “The crash? Origin in credit lines to businesses and family relationships”

by admin
Banca Marche: “The crash? Origin in credit lines to businesses and family relationships”

Crac Banca delle Marche, at the origin of the chasm “unscrupulous credit lines and family relationships”

The Court of Ancona sentenced six defendants for fraudulent bankruptcy and acquitted another six for the deviant management of Banca Marche, declared insolvent in 2016. The prosecutor challenged the concession of loans in defiance of banking regulations. The condemnation sentence of the top management retraces the salient events that created the abyss, events and businesses that revolve around the former director Massimo Bianconihis family, his contacts.

READ ALSO: Bank extra profits, Meloni: "With money you help families in difficulty"

He writes The Rest of the Pug: il Casale De Gennaro groupfor example, was at risk of default, all banks had denied further funds, but Banca Marche concedes 100 million, with an investigation in two days “managed by Paci, Vallesi and Bianconi”. “Bianconi undertook to ensure easier access to credit for the Roman companies, and Casale would reuse part of the liquidity in investments of interest to Bianconi and in particular, to pay the lease of the Roman property in via Archimede, managed by a company of the wife and daughter of Bianconi”.

See also  Coinbase Bitcoin & crypto crash victim, announces 18% cut in full time employees. Title -79% YTD

