February was the best month ever for Banca Mediolanum’s total funding at +1.46 billion, with a solid contribution from assets under management (+526mn).

Total net inflows since the beginning of the year rose to €2.15 billion against Equita’s estimate of +6.2 billion, with the managed component at €1.01 billion against the estimate of +€5.5 billion. “The collection data underline the success of the initiatives aimed at accelerating the group’s growth, in particular the promotion on 6-month term deposits at 4%. The strong data on administered funds, however, continues Equita, demonstrates how much existing customers are transferring new liquidity from other institutions on the one hand and the flow of new customers on the other. In fact, 22,285 new bank customers were acquired during the month.

Finally, the commercial performance of the other products was also positive, according to the Milanese Sim with credit disbursements of +266 million euros in February and protection premiums of +14 million euros.