Banca Mediolanum: here is the note with which he takes leave of Di Montigny

Mediolanum separates from Di Montigny

“Bank of Milan – reads a note issued by the company – communicates that after years of fruitful collaboration the Doctor Oscar of Montigny leaves his duties within the Group. In 2023 he will remain for a period within the company to guarantee the best handover both on the Banca Mediolanum side and on the Flowe side. Our warmest thanks go to Dr. Oscar of Montigny for his precious contribution during this long period. Montigny’s Oscar thanks the Mediolanum group for the journey made together over the years which has contributed significantly to his own development as a manager and as persona“.



