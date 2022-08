Banca Mediolanum closed the month of July with net inflows of 745 million euros, bringing the balance for the first 7 months to 5.1 billion.

The number of family bankers at 30 June 2022 was 5,947, an increase of 3% compared to the end of last year, thanks to the significant new staff in both Italy and Spain, while the total number of customers stood at 2,352,000 , up 2% compared to the end of 2021.