Banca Mediolanum, profit boom to 178 million. Interest margin doubled

Banca Mediolanum, the accounts for the first quarter of 2023 are flying

Bank of Milan closes the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of 178.3 million euros, up 59% on the same period of 2022.

Among other data, the net commissions are equal to 261 million (+4%), the interest margin is 157.7 million (+119%), the operating margin amounted to 228.1 million (+64%). Total assets under management and administration amounted to €108.73 billion (+5% on the end of 2022), with loans at retail clientele for 16.6 billion (+1% on the end of the year).

The incidence of net impaired loans on total credits it is equal to 0.70%. The Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio as at 31 March 2023 stood at 20.6%.

”I am extremely satisfied he says Massimo DorisChief Executive Officer of Bank of Milan– of the results we achieved in this first quarter of 2023. Specifically, the recurring business is on the rise with an increase in the operating margin of 64%, consequently bringing the profit for the quarter to 178 million, up 59% compared to the same time last year. I would also like to underline two very important facts”.

“First of all”, he continues, “the return of assets under management to the highest levels recorded, i.e. exceeding 108 billion euro, driven by net inflows and the acquisition of new customers, both showing strong growth compared to last year. Finally, despite the fact that international banking crises have unfortunately returned to accounts this quarter, the sector in Italy was not impacted and, within it, Bank of Milan continues to be an excellence in capital solidity with a CET1 index of 20.6%. This is a fundamental guarantee for our current and future customers who choose to entrust us with their savings”.

