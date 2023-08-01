Banca Mediolanum, profit rises to 363 million in the first half

(Teleborsa) – Banca Mediolanum, the big Italian asset management company, closed the first half of 2023 with a Net income equal to 363.3 million euros, up by 51% compared to the same period last year. The total of Managed and Administered Masses is equal to 112.65 billion euros, resulting in an increase of 12% compared to last June 30 and of 9% since the end of 2022.

The good performance of the financial markets in the first six months, supported by the stability of net inflows in asset management products, made it possible to obtain Net Commissions for 509.6 million euros, up by 2% compared to the first half of 2022. The Interest Margin equal to 347.3 million euro, up 107% year on year thanks to the rapid increase in interest rates and the weight of the variable component in the composition of the loan portfolio and securities held by the Treasury

In the first six months net inflows at 4.7 billion

“The first half of 2023 closed with an excellent profit e demonstrates the strength of our business model capable of generating value in every phase of the macroeconomic cycle – commented the CEO Massimo Doris – In these first 6 months, customers have continued to entrust us with their savings, generating 4.7 billion in net inflows, a significant contribution to the growth in assets, which reached 112.7 billion euro, 9% more than in end of 2022″.

“The impact of the interest margin should also be noted, which more than doubled compared to the first half of last year due to the sharp increase in interest rates – he added – This also allowed us to achieve important initiatives with promotional rates in favor of customers. Lastly, I underline the stability and sustainability of our balance sheet, with an extremely low cost of risk equal to 19 basis points and the CET1 Ratio at 21.5%”.

The Loans to retail customers of the Group amounted to 16.95 billion euros, up 3% compared to 31 December 2022 and 10% year-on-year. L’incidence of non-performing loans net on total loans of the Group remains contained and equal to 0.73%.

I commercial volumes as at 30 June 2023 they amounted to 6.46 billion euros, up on the 6.34 billion of last year. There Total Net Funding was positive for 4.69 billion euro, up 8% year on year, while Net Assets under Management reached 2.16 billion euro, down 31%.

