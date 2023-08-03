Home » Banca Mediolanum, the team is expanding: two purchases from Intesa Sanpaolo
Banca Mediolanum, the team is expanding: two purchases from Intesa Sanpaolo

Banca Mediolanum, the team is expanding: two purchases from Intesa Sanpaolo

Banca Mediolanum, new purchases from Intesa Sanpaolo

Two new professionals coming from Intesa Sanpaolo for the Florentine group of Bank of Milan The announcement came from Federica Boschini – senior private manager in the Florence area and wealth advisor – via a post shared on Linkedin:

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Alessandro Pelli and Gabriella Innocenti in the Florence group of Bank of Milan. Both coming from a nationally important banking group, Alessandro – exclusive manager for nine years and eventually branch manager – and Gabriella – manager of affluent customers for over a decade, vcome to increase the team of 42 consultants in Florence with their experience and professionalism at the service of Banca Mediolanum customers! Welcome and good job!” Thus concluded Boschini’s enthusiastic welcome to the two new colleagues who join the team in Tuscany.

