Factorit, a Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group company active in the factoring market, has signed an agreement with Melavì, an agricultural cooperative company in the province of Sondrio, aimed at allowing contributing farmers to collect credits on the 2022 harvest within the current month.

Thanks to this agreement, which is innovative for the reference sector, the 230 small companies that are members of Melavì will be able to collect the credits due for the apples transferred as early as January, without having to wait, as usually happens on the market, for the start of the following season.

This transaction will bring benefits to companies in the Valtellina apple supply chain, providing substantial financial support, in a particularly delicate economic moment, but also supporting supply chain projects and local economies, in line with the solid and consistent sustainability strategy its values, which guides the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group.