The Board of Directors of Banca Popolare di Bari, belonging to the Mediocredito Centrale Banking Group, met today and approved the Condensed Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2022.

BPB continued, albeit in a general context characterized by uncertainty, the company policy of relaunching commercial activities in support of its customers, in line with the strategic guidelines set out in the 2022-2024 Business Plan.

With regard to the brokerage business, BPB presents a stock of loans to customers, not considering the exposure in debt securities and with the Compensation and Guarantee Fund, equal to 5.27 billion euros at 30 June 2022, up by 3 , 7% compared to the figure at the end of 2021 (5.08 billion euros).

Customer deposits remained stable at around € 10 billion, divided into the “direct” component of € 6.27 billion (€ 6.36 billion at the end of 2021) and the “indirect” component of € 3.74 billion (3.70 billion at the end of 2021).