Banca Popolare di Sondrio closed the first half of 2022 with a net profit of 105.1 million euros, with an increase of 16% compared to the same period of 2021, thanks to the excellent performance of its core business. In the period, the interest margin grew by 21.3% to € 320.3 million, while net commissions increased by 7.9% to € 184.5 million. At June 30, 2022, direct customer deposits amounted to € 38,215 million, down by 2.8%, but up by + 1.4% compared to March 31, 2022. Operating costs in the period were up by 4.9% and amounted to 256.2 million euros. With regard to the capital solidity indicators, the CET1 ratio is 15.2%, while the total capital ratio is 17.9%.