Home Business Banca Popolare di Sondrio closes the half year with € 105.1 million of net profit (+ 16% y / y) and CET1 ratio of 15.2%
Business

Banca Popolare di Sondrio closes the half year with € 105.1 million of net profit (+ 16% y / y) and CET1 ratio of 15.2%

by admin

Banca Popolare di Sondrio closed the first half of 2022 with a net profit of 105.1 million euros, with an increase of 16% compared to the same period of 2021, thanks to the excellent performance of its core business. In the period, the interest margin grew by 21.3% to € 320.3 million, while net commissions increased by 7.9% to € 184.5 million. At June 30, 2022, direct customer deposits amounted to € 38,215 million, down by 2.8%, but up by + 1.4% compared to March 31, 2022. Operating costs in the period were up by 4.9% and amounted to 256.2 million euros. With regard to the capital solidity indicators, the CET1 ratio is 15.2%, while the total capital ratio is 17.9%.

See also  Invesco brings four new ETFs to Borsa Italiana aligned with the climate objectives of the Paris agreement

You may also like

Many trading solutions in one innovative platform. The...

Piazza Affari under braking: Pirelli and Bper Banca...

Based on SAIC Everest architecture, a new third-generation...

Rio Mare likes bluefin tuna from the Mediterranean

Fengyunqi Guochaoxing China Roewe released “Mount Everest” and...

Istat: GDP accelerates in the second quarter, growth...

Amazon throws itself into the cleaning field and...

Tax revenues: in the first six months of...

ZOZEN Steam Boiler Accelerates the Innovation of Liquor...

USA, Nonfarm Payrolls higher than expected, markets in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy