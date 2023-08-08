Home » Banca Popolare di Sondrio, record profit in the first half. On “caught by surprise” extra profits
Banca Popolare di Sondrio, record profit in the first half. On “caught by surprise” extra profits

Banca Popolare di Sondrio closes the first six months of the year with a net profit record pari a 207.1 millionwhich reflects the strong increase in income from core banking activities which amounted to 621.9 million (+23.2% compared to 30 June 2022).

“We close the half year with a record net profit of 207 million euros, confirming our ability to achieve particularly satisfactory resultssupporting families and businesses in our area and doing our part in the various stages of the cycle
economic. The Bank has halved the use of ECB loans and continues in the direction of ferrying the business towards the new post-pandemic equilibrium” – he declared Mario Alberto Pedranzini, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

Il intermediation margin it rose by 41.6% to 686.2 million, thanks to an increase in the interest margin of 33.4% to 427.3 million and to net commissions which reached 194.5 million (+5.4%). Operating costs rose to 278.7 million (+8.8%), with a cost-income ratio that was “in any case clearly improving”.

As for i patrimonial accountsthe Cet1 ratio settled at 15.8% and the Total Capital ratio at 18.4%.
About the provision of the Council of Ministers of yesterday concerning the taxation of the so-called extra profits of
banks, Pedranzini has states: “we have been taken by surprise and we are awaiting the publication of the Decree, in order to evaluate its effects on the bank’s financial statements”.

