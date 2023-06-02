Home » Banca Popolare Valconca sees the light again, merger with Cherry Bank
Cherry BankVenetian bank born from the merger by incorporation of Cherry 106 into Banco delle Tre Venezie, and Banca Popolare Valconcaan institute based in Morciano di Romagna, have communicated that they have signed the framework agreement governing the terms, conditions and commitments of the parties to the transaction merger by incorporation of Banca Popolare Valconca into Cherry Bank.

For Banca Popolare Valconca it represents the first step in the process of solving the crisis which led to its being subjected to extraordinary administration at the end of last year, with the merger which will make it possible to recover profitability thanks to the hybridization with the business model of a specialized bank. Cherry Bank aims instead to accelerate the path already started with the integration of Banco delle Tre Venezie in 2021, confirming the ability to adapt tactically to the new market challenges.

In detail, the framework agreement provides for the assignment to Banca Popolare Valconca shareholders of newly issued Cherry Bank ordinary shares – in the ratio of one Cherry Bank ordinary share for each Banca Popolare Valconca ordinary share – thanks to which the shareholders of Banca Popolare Valconca will come to hold 10% of the share capital of Cherry Bank post merger.

“The goal is to consolidate Cherry Bank’s positioning as a specialized bank with a contemporary profile, while maintaining its local roots. The merger transaction will maximize the profitability prospects deriving from the Cherry Bank business model, benefiting from the bank’s distinctive values”, he comments John BossiCEO and major shareholder of Cherry Bank.

“The signing of the framework agreement with Cherry Bank comes at the end of a structured and transparent competitive procedure, launched in January and open to banks, financial intermediaries and investment funds with experience in participation in financial institutions. The offer received from Cherry Bank was the only one that met the requirements of the procedure in terms of the perimeter of Banca Popolare Valconca subject to aggregation, enhancement of the relationship with current shareholders, capital strengthening and protection of personnel and the territorial vocation of the Bank”, affirm the extraordinary commissioners of Banca Popolare, Valconca Livia Casale and Francesco Fioretto. (Ticker)

