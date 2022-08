Banca Profilo closed the first half of 2022 with a half-year net profit of € 6.8 million, down by 8.8% compared to the same period of 2021, but up by 31.8% net of profits relating to the sale of the Swiss subsidiary recorded in the first six months of 2021. Total customer deposits amounted to € 5.5 billion, up 2% compared to the same period of 2021. At 30 June 2022, net revenues were amounted to 35.1 million euros, up 7.4% compared to 2021.