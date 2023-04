Listen to the audio version of the article

Banca Progetto, the Italian «challenger bank» specializing in services for SMEs and 54% controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, is proceeding towards listing on the Stock Exchange, which could be finalized in late autumn, if market conditions permit.

According to rumors, the group led by Paolo Fiorentino, in agreement with the American shareholder Oaktree Capital Management, has in fact defined the platoon of global coordinator banks in recent days, after having already…