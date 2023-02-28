Home Business Banca Sella, first 100 million euro green bond issued
Banca Sella issues its first green bond

(Teleborsa) – Sella Bank issued his primo green bondafter only two days from the opening, with an overall demand for 100 million euros, doubling the initial bid amount. This is a green senior preferred bond issue with a 5-year maturity, aimed at retail customers, qualified counterparties and professional customers, with a minimum denomination of 1,000 euro, which provides for an annual coupon of 5.10%, paid every six months starting from September 21, 2023.

I net proceeds – reads a note – will be dedicated to financing new or existing loans, investments and selected projects in the field of sustainable construction, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

“Let’s continue the transition”

“Banca Sella has long been committed to promoting finance with a positive impact on the environment, the economy and society – commented Francesco Plinihead of Finance and Strategic Planning of Banca Sella – With this initiative we continue the path undertaken to offer all our stakeholders tools that accompany them in the transition process towards a sustainable economy, also through savings solutions aimed at investments that bring benefits to the whole community“.

The bond is placed on the Vorvel MTF and will be admitted to trading from 21 March 2023. The issuer’s rating is BBB Low (DBRS), while the ESG rating assigned to the green bond by MainStreet Partners is 4.09/5.

