Banca Sistema: €2 bn factoring volumes at the beginning of June, +15% y/y

Banca Sistema: €2 bn factoring volumes at the beginning of June, +15% y/y

Banca Sistema’s Factoring reaches 2 billion euro of credits purchased at the beginning of June, recording a +15% y/y in the first five months of 2023 and an increase in both VAT credits and trade credits, mainly purchased by companies supplying the PA, but not only.

The trend of Banca Sistema’s Factoring volumes, like that of the constantly growing market both in Italy and in Europe, confirm the potential of this instrument at the service of companies to support them in their needs for liquidity, improvement of balance sheet and growth ratios .

“Banca Sistema’s Factoring continues to outperform a growing market”, commented Andrea Trupia, Director of the Factoring Division of Banca Sistema.

