Home Business Banca Sistema launches Art-Kredit: pledged works of art for funding
Business

Banca Sistema launches Art-Kredit: pledged works of art for funding

by admin

Banca Sistema launches Art-Kredit

Owned art objects can also be used to obtain financing. Kruso Capitalsubsidiary of the Group Bank Systemhe threw art crediti.e. a short-term loan that is granted against the guarantee of works of art, in compliance with the maximum grantable value equal to 2/3 of the estimated value.

Art-Kredit fits into the context of art lending, a form of financing in which a work of art is used by its owner as a guarantee to obtain a credit, obtain the necessary liquidity to diversify one’s portfolio, investing in other financial operations , obtain the resources necessary to expand one’s collection or invest in the purchase of further works of art, transforming the work of art into a real operational asset.

The goods that can provide security

Assets guaranteeing the loan can be works of art or valuables (e.g. contemporary, modern, ancient art, numismatics made of materials other than gold). The works of art and objects are appraised by expert experts and their custody is covered by insurance. The duration of the loan is 6 months, renewable for the same duration at the company’s discretion.

“With this service we transform valuable objects and works of art into real assets thanks to which it is possible to obtain financing and therefore carry out projects for the future – he said Giuseppe Gentile, General Manager of Kruso Kapital- Art-Kredit is a flexible product that will increasingly allow us to maximize synergies with our auction house Art-Rite. With this in mind, experts in works of art will be available for a few days of free evaluation at the Kruso Kapital branches, already on 12 and 13 April in the Rome branch”.

You may also like

Calenda da Vespa: vanity fair. Action-Italia Viva in...

Super saver (28) saves his entire salary and...

Prada ready to hire over 400 people in...

Criticism of cantonal banks – backed by a...

The Pope improves but the secret Conclave has...

CEO Martina Merz is fighting for her strategy

‘Cash is King’? La view di BofA

Yu Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors...

Meta considers banning political advertising in Europe

From Russkiy Parmesan to Parmesano di Colombia, Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy