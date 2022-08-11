Gross profit before taxes of 25.3 million in line with the gross result of 30 June 2021 which, however, benefited from the capital gain deriving from the sale of the investment in “Cedacri SpA”, which benefited from favorable taxation (€ 7.5 million net compared to € 8.1 million gross). Thus the board of directors of Banca Valsabbina according to which the economic results also discount, also due to the effect of the current scenario, higher prudential provisions, which lead to a half-year net result of € 18.2 million with taxes of € 7.1 million (+ € 3.2 million compared to June 2021).

“The results confirm the effectiveness and profitability of the business model adopted by the Bank which, for some years, has also had to deal with a volatile and unstable context influenced first by the Pandemic, then by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, with the surge inflation and the rise in interest rates, and finally the recent Italian political crisis. These external factors and not directly governable by us therefore have an impact on the economy, on the performance of financial markets, as well as on businesses and families in our area ”, said Renato Barbieri, Chairman of Banca Valsabbina.

“This context justifies and allows us to better understand the performance of some indicators and items in the Bank’s financial statements, but at the same time allows us to enhance the strategic and business choices made that allow us to confirm positive performance also for the first half of 2022, in ‘scope of a path of growth, development and modernization, functional to permanently create value for the territory, for shareholders and members ”, added Barbieri.