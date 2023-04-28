Banca Widiba announces the entry of eleven new financial advisors

Banca Widiba continues to strengthen the financial advisory network and announces the entry of eleven new professionals throughout Italy in the first months of 2023. The digital bank of Montepaschi group continues to attract diverse categories of professionals due to its open architecture global consulting model, free from conflicts of interest and characterized by many elements of excellence, such as the WISE cutting-edge technology platform.

As far as banking profiles are concerned, there are two new professionals

Andrea Scardovelli enters Veneto, in the Verona area, under the direct supervision of the Head of Advisors Nicholas Viscanti, while in Lombardy, in the headquarters of Erba (CO), it makes its entrance Loris Ferrarain the team by the Area Manager Robert DiMario.

Andrea Scardovelli41 years old, originally from Vigasio (VR), joins the District Manager team Giuliano Bazzerla in the Verona area. Professional with over 20 years of experience, he has worked for Banco BPM, Banca Popolare di Mantova and Unicredit. He chose the freelance profession to capitalize on his long experience and for his own personal growth.

In Lombardy, the Erba (CO) team is enriched with the entry of the Financial Advisor Loris Ferrara 36 years old, from Robbiate (LC), former banker of Intesa Sanpaolo, registered in the CF register in July 2022. He chose Banca Widiba for the wide range of products and for the open architecture consultancy model.

Regarding the Livorno office welcomes Manlius Abundance69 years old, who joins the District Manager team Franco Landolfi. Professional with over 30 years of experience, he has been registered in the CF register since 1999.

Other input of experience is Roberto Gigliucci, 72 years old, originally from Rome, has been a Financial Advisor since 1990, and leaves Consultinvest where he has been operating since 2020. After other experiences in important credit institutions including BNL, Fideuram, Banca Generali and Deutsche Bank, he enters an office of Rome of Banca Widiba, where he will carry out his activity under the supervision of the Area Manager Gianni Tariciotti and the District Manager Alessandro Ippoliti.

The Banca Widiba network is also strengthened in Lodi

Arriva Alexander Ambrosiani. Financial Advisor since 2002, he boasts significant banking experience from 1992 to 2002. He was subsequently Financial Advisor at Fideuram from 2002 to 2018, to then land at CheBanca!. He will be operational in the Manager area team Robert of Mario and the District Manager Robert Costa.

In fact, six Junior Financial Advisors join the network

Christian Aceto in Nocera Inferiore, under the guidance of the Area Manager Fernando Valletta. Gianluca Morandi in Cuneo and Gianluca Bove in Arezzo (AR), both in the Area Manager team Paolo Campagnucci. Andrea Masino in Milan (MI), an area coordinated by the Area Manager Robert DiMario. Maria Elisa Greco in Cefalù (PA) in the Area Manager team Maurice Nicosia, Giovanni Badiello in Verona, in the structure of Pietro Badiello.