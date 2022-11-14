M&A dossiers among banks are back with Banco BPM and Unicredit among the hottest names. After the words of the president of the Cariverona Foundation, Alessandro Mazzucco, who had advocated a reopening of the dialogue for the acquisition of MPS by Unicredit, other possible marriages between some of the main players in Italy emerged over the weekend.

Davide Leone, among the leading shareholders of Banco BPM with the Davide Leone & Partners (Dlp) fund which holds approximately 4.7% of the capital, said that options for a possible M&A agreement could include Cariparma (Credit Agricole group) or UniCredit.

Words that immediately warmed the market: this morning Unicredit rose up to + 2.5% in the 13.12 euro area, on the highest levels since February (+ 19% in the last month); a similar rise for Banco BPM which reached a maximum of 3.153 euros (+ 2.54%).

Leo still sees so much unspoken value

Davide Leone, interviewed by La Repubblica, believes that the bank has already achieved significant growth, but there is still a great unspoken value. “Consolidation can only happen with those who bring additional benefits and industrially sensible operations are those that can accelerate investments in technology. So today the possible transactions are with Cariparma or Unicredit ”, explains the long-term investor on Banco BPM.

In view of the renewal of the board expected in spring, Leone said he was willing to vote in favor of the slate of the board of directors at the next annual meeting if the current chairman of Banco BPM, Massimo Tononi, it will keep its place.

The Credit Agricole Group is Banco BPM’s largest investor with a 9.2% stake. Last September the CEO of Banco, Giuseppe Castagna, noted that the institution might consider consolidating with a solid, restructured bank even though the bank is currently focused on organic growth. Castagna also excluded an interest in taking over Banca MPS.