Home » Banco BPM, best semester ever, profit at €624 m (+77% y/y)
Business

Banco BPM, best semester ever, profit at €624 m (+77% y/y)

by admin
Banco BPM, best semester ever, profit at €624 m (+77% y/y)

Banco Bpm has revised upwards its guidance on 2023 profit, now expected at around 1.2 billion or 0.8 euros per share, against the previous estimate of 0.75 euros per share.

On the other hand, the projection for further growth for 2024 remains unchanged, equal to 0.9 euro per share (+12.5%). The forecast “significantly exceeds both the profitability trajectory and the overall targets outlined in the Strategic Plan.”

The institute also announces that the new business plan, which will be presented by the end of 2023, will update the shareholder remuneration targets “reflecting the positive results achieved in terms of profitability and organic capital creation”.

The bank, led by Giuseppe Castagna, has registered a gross result from continuing operations equal to 1.015.6 billion euros in the first six months of 2023, which represents the best half-year result ever, with a Net income of 624.4 million euros, an increase of 77% compared to the first half of last year.

Il interest margin amounted to 1.552.9 million euros, up by 50% compared to the figure for the first half of 2022, mainly attributable to the increase in the commercial spread, following the rise in interest rates, and the limited impact on the cost of deposits which more than compensated for the lack of benefits relating to the remuneration of TLTRO loans.

The net commissions for the first half they amount to 948.2 million euro, down by 1.9% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

See also  Federico Palmaroli, aka Osho: Meloni's friend who makes the right laugh

You may also like

McDonald’s: We tried 5 burgers that are unique...

Dollar Price in Mexico Fluctuates Amidst Shifts in...

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024, the new one will...

Challenges in Boosting Consumption: Audit Reveals Ineffectiveness of...

We must murder the German Michel together

Il Sole 24 Ore, the profit rises to...

Investors are repeating mistakes from the dot-com bubble,...

Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating and Signals Unsustainable...

Sangiuliano and Lollobrigida (at dinner) in Pompeii to...

How the KfW loan is driving students into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy