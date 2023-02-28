Home Business Banco BPM: BoD will present today the list for the renewal of the board
Banco BPM: BoD will present today the list for the renewal of the board

Banco BPM’s BoD will present today the list for the renewal of the board in view of the shareholders’ meeting on 20 April.

As expected, both the current Chairman Tononi and the CEO Castagna will be part of the list of the outgoing BoD. According to Equita, the list should also include two directors close to Credit Agricole, the bank’s main shareholder

and partner in both consumer credit and non-life insurance, which has decided not to present its own list but to support that of the outgoing board.

