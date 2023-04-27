Banco BPM, Castagna confirmed Ad. Appointed committees

The appointment of Castagna as CEO

The board of directors of BPM Bank has done so appoint the managing directorGiuseppe Castagna and the members of the internal board committeessetting up an ad hoc committee in the ESG area called the Sustainability Committee, an activity that was previously carried out by the Internal Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee now renamed the Internal Control and Risks Committee.

Below is the composition of the committees. Committee By name: Mario Anolli (President), Marina Mantelli and Chiara Mio; Committee Remuneration: Manuela Soffientini (President), Paolo Bordogna and Mauro Paoloni; Committee Internal Control and Risks: Eugenio Rossetti (President), Mario Anolli, Paolo Bordogna, Maurizio Comoli and Nadine Faruque; Committee Related Parties: Paolo Boccardelli (President), Paola Ferretti and Luigia Tauro; Committee Sustainability: Luigia Tauro (President), Chiara Mio and Alberto Oliveti. (Ticker)