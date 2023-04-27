Home » Banco BPM, Castagna confirmed Ad. Appointed committees
Business

Banco BPM, Castagna confirmed Ad. Appointed committees

by admin
Banco BPM, Castagna confirmed Ad. Appointed committees

The appointment of Castagna as CEO

The board of directors of BPM Bank has done so appoint the managing directorGiuseppe Castagna and the members of the internal board committeessetting up an ad hoc committee in the ESG area called the Sustainability Committee, an activity that was previously carried out by the Internal Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee now renamed the Internal Control and Risks Committee.

Below is the composition of the committees. Committee By name: Mario Anolli (President), Marina Mantelli and Chiara Mio; Committee Remuneration: Manuela Soffientini (President), Paolo Bordogna and Mauro Paoloni; Committee Internal Control and Risks: Eugenio Rossetti (President), Mario Anolli, Paolo Bordogna, Maurizio Comoli and Nadine Faruque; Committee Related Parties: Paolo Boccardelli (President), Paola Ferretti and Luigia Tauro; Committee Sustainability: Luigia Tauro (President), Chiara Mio and Alberto Oliveti. (Ticker)

See also  Alarm from the Consumers' Union: in less than two years, pasta has increased by 37%

You may also like

“total loss”? BASF’s China bet is becoming increasingly...

Too much wine is produced, de-alcoholic products are...

Make greater efforts to promote foreign trade to...

Energy – Monopolies Commission expects the go-ahead for...

More strikes? The absurd tariff theater at Deutsche...

Meloni: “Kiev’s future is in the EU”. And...

Phone Connect for iOS is now rolling out...

Banco Bpm, the board of directors confirms Castagna...

Viessmann: Biden attracts German manufacturers

Inter, Dimarco extends Juventus. Allegri: “Fall asleep in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy