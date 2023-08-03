Banco Bpm does not disappoint in the accounts, but slows down the risk hypothesis

Banco BPM recorded a gross result from continuing operations equal to 1,015.6 million euros in the first six months of 2023, which represents the best half-year result, and a Net income of 624.4 million euros, growth of 77.9% compared to the first half of 2022. Excluding non-recurring items, net profit amounted to 652.3 million euros.

Il interest margin amounted to 1,552.9 million euros, up by 49.4% compared to the figure for the first half of 2022 (equal to 1,039.1 million), mainly attributable to the increase in the commercial spread, consequent to the rise in interest rates, and the limited impact on the cost of deposits which more than offset the loss of benefits relating to the remuneration of TLTRO loans.

The net commissions for the first half they amount to 948.2 million euro, down by 1.9% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The management, brokerage and consultancy services sector showed a contraction of 5.8%, mainly attributable to the placement of funds and sicavs, partially offset by the 1.8% growth in commissions relating to commercial banking services

The net loans to customers amounted to €108.2 billion: -2.4% y/y (of which performing loans -1.7% and non-performing loans -27.0% compared to 30 June 2022) and -1.2% compared to 31 December 2022 (of which performing loans -1.0% and non-performing loans -11.4%). There direct collection from customers amounted to €124.7 billion: -1.3% y/y +1.0% compared to the end of December 2022; core funding at €101.3 billion.

for theentire exercise Banco BPM provides a significant improvement in net income compared to last year, with a 2023 EPS of 80 euro cents (against a previous guidance of around 0.75 euro), further strengthening for 2024 (0.90 euro, +12.5%), significantly exceeding both profitability trajectory than the overall targets outlined in the Strategic Plan, which will be the subject of update in Q4 2023. At this stage, the bank will proceed to update the shareholder remuneration targets which may reflect the positive results achieved in terms of profitability and organic capital creation.

“I outstanding results in terms of NII, efficiency achieved, net profit and reduction in the cost of risk, associated with excellent capital generation, have led us to upgrade the guidance”. He stated it Joseph ChestnutCEO of Banco BPM, during the call with analysts following the publication of the results for the first half of 2023. “The 2023 EPS is now seen growing to 80 cents, from the previous estimate of 75 cents, and forget that it was at 46 cents of 2022,” he explained.

Castagna also mentioned the dividend yield “attraente”, to 9% in 2023 and 10% in 2024, at the current payout level. “Strong profitability and capital generation will be reflected in the additional shareholder remuneration in the next strategic plan, when more details become available”, said Castagna, without going overboard in front of the analysts’ questions on the subject. However, with the new business plan there are “increasing expectations for one too new guidance on 2024“, as well as “room to increase distribution to shareholders”.

Again with regard to remuneration, he explained that “there will not be an extraordinary dividend, but a new policy, which will be associated with buybacks – in this case extraordinary – deriving from the generation of capital”. “We want to invest in industrial projects, as the payments project demonstrates, and we will closely monitor all opportunities – he said -. We know that rates will decrease in the future and we must be ready to earn commissions”.

On the tech front, he said that “we have invested heavily in digital and we have one of the best-in-class digital propositions for our clients, and perhaps what we have done least is redesigning the bank’s IT infrastructure. We have enough capital strength to have money to invest”, recalling last month’s appointment to strengthen this area. With regards to extraordinary operations, Castagna said that “theM&A is not on the table. There might be something about the product factoriesbut not at the bank level”.