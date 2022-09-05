In addition to the 3 billion euro ceiling already allocated last March to support companies in limiting the effects of expensive energy and raw materials, Banco BPM renews the validity of the ceiling for short and medium-term loans, also backed by public guarantees , increasing its capacity to 5 billion.

“This ceiling – reads a note – which represents a concrete and immediate response to overcome the critical issues of the moment and support the economies of the territories in which Banco BPM is present, will also benefit from the support of the tools made available by the DL. Aid through Sace and the Central Guarantee Fund “