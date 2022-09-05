Home Business Banco BPM expands the expensive energy ceiling to 5 billion
Business

Banco BPM expands the expensive energy ceiling to 5 billion

by admin

In addition to the 3 billion euro ceiling already allocated last March to support companies in limiting the effects of expensive energy and raw materials, Banco BPM renews the validity of the ceiling for short and medium-term loans, also backed by public guarantees , increasing its capacity to 5 billion.

“This ceiling – reads a note – which represents a concrete and immediate response to overcome the critical issues of the moment and support the economies of the territories in which Banco BPM is present, will also benefit from the support of the tools made available by the DL. Aid through Sace and the Central Guarantee Fund “

See also  Ganfeng Lithium and other 52 shares have been investigated by more than 20 institutions_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

China Federation of Things: The real estate industry...

Traffic in Italian ports is growing but cruises...

Buyback Generali: purchased over 2 million own shares...

Qualcomm joins hands with Wuxi partners to unleash...

Gewiss towards the acquisition of Performance in Lighting

The “Four Hearts” Practice Exhibition of Bank of...

Treasury: tax revenues of € 288 billion in...

Interim Report Observation｜Translocation of leading snack food channels...

Oil: Opec + cuts production by 100,000 barrels...

Apple’s iPhone 14 series scalper prices leaked, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy