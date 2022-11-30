Home Business Banco BPM grants a period of exclusivity to Crédit Agricole Assurances for the Non-Life/Protection sector
Business

Banco BPM grants a period of exclusivity to Crédit Agricole Assurances for the Non-Life/Protection sector

by admin
Banco BPM grants a period of exclusivity to Crédit Agricole Assurances for the Non-Life/Protection sector

Banco BPM has granted a period of exclusivity to Crédit Agricole Assurances SA for the Non-Life/Protection sector, in relation to the valorisation process of the bancassurance sector. This is what we read in a press release from the bank led by Giuseppe Castagna:

“As part of the competitive process launched in recent months by the Bank to evaluate possible partnership options in the Non-Life/Protection sector, in which leading insurance operators took part, today the Board of Directors of Banco BPM, having examined the offers received, has resolved to grant Crédit Agricole Assurances SA a period of exclusivity. This exclusivity is aimed at the negotiation and definition of the terms and conditions of the potential purchase by Crédit Agricole Assurances SA of a stake in

majority respectively in Banco BPM Assicurazioni and, subject to the repurchase by the Bank, of Vera Assicurazioni which, in turn, owns 100% of Vera

Protection, with the launch of a potential long-term partnership in the Non-Life/Protection sector”.

“As already communicated to the market on 3 August 2022 – continues the Banco BPM press release – the internalisation process of the Life sector continues, already started by the Bank following the acquisition of the entire capital of Bipiemme Vita (today Banco BPM Vita ) by Covéa Coopération SA”.

See also  Bankers with a millionaire salary are growing, in Italy there are 241

You may also like

Copper transactions in Shanghai rose, positions fell, zinc...

Priolo, government decree for trusteeship

The atmosphere of new orders is light, and...

China: Manufacturing PMI pays Zero Covid, contracting for...

The 1.5% anti-inflation bonus rewards the richest salaries...

U.S. stocks close: S&P and Nasdaq record three...

Wall Street futures up after Hong Kong stock...

Lange’s current afternoon report: Futures fluctuate within a...

Intesa Sanpaolo, best banking app in the world...

JP Morgan: preparations underway for US recession, that’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy