Important change for the Banco BPM Group. The CEO Marco Turrina, after 25 years, leaves the leadership of the Corporate & Investment Bank of the Banco BPM Group to devote himself to new professional projects. Dr. Giuseppe Puccio is appointed new General Manager of Banca Akros. This was communicated by the credit institution itself with a note.

“I would like to thank Marco Turrina for leading Banca Akros, which he himself founded 25 years ago, with results that bear witness to its success – comments Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco BPM -. In collaboration with the Group, Marco has been able to build a team of talented managers and collaborators, making Banca Akros grow with an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, playing an important role in the capital market at the service of the sustainable growth of the real economy. I congratulate and also wish Giuseppe Puccio a good job as he takes on a new and demanding role”.

Marco Turrina declared: «I thank Banco BPM and its management, the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Banca Akros. Special thanks to customers and the Banca Akros team for their commitment to work and the successes achieved in the various roles and tasks performed. I am convinced that the Bank and the Banco BPM Group will continue their growth, in the continuity of shared values”.

The new General Manager of Banca Akros, Giuseppe Puccio, 52, with a degree in Business Economics, arrived at Banca Akros in 2017. Since then he has always held the role of Investment Banking Manager and, since May of last year, has been also appointed Chief Executive Officer of Oaklins Italy Srl. Among the previous experiences, we recall the beginning of his career path in Banca Commerciale Italiana, up to becoming Head of Financial Sponsors Coverage of Intesa Sanpaolo. Finally, he spent over ten years in Mediobanca until he became co-Head of Mid Corporate.