Banco Bpm: Moody’s improves outlook from stable to positive

Moody’s improved the outlook of Banco BPM’s main ratings from stable to positive, also confirming the assigned ratings.

The improvement in the outlook reflects upward pressure on Banco BPM’s ratings which is based on the assumption that the achievement of enhanced profitability and a more solid capital position will remain sustained in the future as well.

“With this improvement in the outlook, we believe that Moody’s has also highlighted the growth of our Group by giving a further positive signal,” the company said in a note.

“We therefore believe that this could lead, also on the part of the agency itself, to a further future improvement of the opinion, thus fully recognizing the path undertaken to increase profitability, strengthen capital solidity and an excellent risk profile”.

