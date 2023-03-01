Banco Bpm-Mps: a marriage that works but cannot be celebrated

Winston Churchill said that “a lie has time to travel halfway around the world before the truth manages to put on its pantsthe”. But when it comes to banks and risk, the concepts of true and false take on decidedly more nuanced contours. What will happen between Banco Bpm e Mps? And Piazza Meda they have been swearing by for more than a year (Affari had talked about it here on 6 October last) that there is no interest. Indeed, that at this moment the bank risk is not in the plans of the bank which presents itself to the meeting confirming the managing director Joseph Chestnut and the president Massimo Tononi.

And Tononi himself, on the sidelines of the board of directors, has denied any interest in Mps. Yet the rumors keep going around. Insistently. The reason is soon to be said: it works, from different points of view. First, because it guarantees the construction of an alternative third banking center a Unicredit e Banca Intesa. Which is certainly a good viaticum for a sector that must indeed continue a mechanism of aggregationsbut it cannot be reduced to having only two players and a plethora of “nani” that revolve around.

Then, why at Mef were rather burned by how abruptly the negotiations ended between Unicredit and MPs. And they would like to talk to another interlocutor. Even for Unicredit, an about-face would be complex because today the bank is worth over 3 billion on the stock exchangehas sorted out many of its problems (the legal ones still remain, but let’s say it’s a good life compared to the past) and is therefore decidedly more attractive and should be therefore paid, other than a dowry of over 6 billion. Via XX September, moreovercannot continue to postpone indefinitely the sale of the bank in which it currently holds two-thirds of the capital and which it has just accompanied in the capital increase of 2.5 billion.

Finally why Banco Bpm himself must decide what to do, whether to act as an aggregator, with the current management dealing the cards, or to be incorporated by a large colossus as it could be, in fact, Unicredit and then, of course, cannibalized. Piazza Gae Aulenti, which with the Orcel care has once again become one of the main interpreters of the sectorcut costs, raised salaries and posted a record profit, it could be buzzing again around Piazza Meda. He did so in February of last year, when a quick negotiation failed because the news was artfully leaked by someone (a competitor? Someone at the Mef burned by the Mps negotiation?) and was relaunched exclusively from the Messenger.

