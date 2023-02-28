Home Business Banco BPM presents the list of 15 candidates for the board
Banco BPM presents the list of 15 candidates for the board

The board of directors of BPM Bank, which met today in Milan under the chairmanship of Massimo Tononi, taking into account the preparatory and proposal activity carried out by the nomination committee, approved unanimously, and therefore in compliance with the qualified majority envisaged by art. 23.5.1. of the Articles of Association, to present, pursuant to art. 20.4.2. of the Articles of Association, the list (“List of the Board”) of 15 candidates in charge of administrator for the financial years 2023-2025, which will be submitted to the next shareholders’ meeting in view of the renewal of the members of the expiring corporate bodies.

These are: Tononi Massimo (president), Castagna Giuseppe (CEO), Comoli Maurizio (vice president), Anolli Mario, Bordogna Paolo, Ferretti Paola, Mantelli Marina, Mio Chiara, Oliveti Alberto, Rossetti Eugenio, Soffientini Manuela, Tauro Luigia, Frascarolo Carlo, Torricelli Costanza and Zanotti Giovanna.

