Home Business Banco Bpm, profits boom to 730 million, dividend of 23 cents per share
Business

Banco Bpm, profits boom to 730 million, dividend of 23 cents per share

by admin
Banco Bpm, profits boom to 730 million, dividend of 23 cents per share

(Image source: Imagoeconomica)

Banco Bpm, profit grows by 23.5%

Banco Bpm ended 2022 with record profits of 703 million euros (+23.5%) and earnings per share of 46 cents, against 38 cents last year, exceeding the guidance. The institute will distribute a dividend for the 2022 financial year equal to 23 cents, against the 19 cents detached for the 2021 financial year (+21%). For the whole exercise Banco Bpm expects a significant improvement in the Group’s net profit compared to last yearwith a trend that, even in projections, exceeds both the profitability trajectory and the overall targets outlined in the Strategic Plan.

The gross result of current operations was equal to 1.311 billion (+42.4%), the Cet1 at the end of December was equal to 13.3%. The results recorded in 2022 make it possible to raise the targets for the current yearwith an expected earnings per share of 0.60 euros compared to the 0.49 euros originally envisaged in the group’s strategic plan, with “a growth rate deemed sustainable also in subsequent years, based on the current macroeconomic scenario”, comments the bank in a note. Going back to 2022, operating income amounted to 4.7 billion (+4.3%), the interest margin was 2.3 billion (+13.4%), the cost/income ratio was 54 %, an improvement compared to 55.8% in 2021. Furthermore, the strategy of reducing the non-performing portfolio with 2022 derisking continues for a total of €2.6 billion.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Will the dollar be getting stronger? Here's what analysts predict

You may also like

“Delmastro and Donzelli, no resignations”. Investigation? “Maximum confidence...

Up to 4% Interest Rate

Cospito, the Rome prosecutor’s office opens an investigation...

Between the January rally and the exploits of...

BYD, the Chinese giant prepares the first car...

Sanremo 2023 starts with Mattarella and Benigni. Goal:...

The Milan Stock Exchange is the best in...

Regional elections: FdI, Lega, Pd, M5S, FI… Polls...

Appointments, the government questions itself: from Enel to...

How to treat the price fluctuation of pork...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy