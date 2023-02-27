Submit lists for Anima

Four lists have been filed for the renewal of the board of directors of Anima Holding. That of Banco Bpm, the first shareholder with 20.6% of the capital, candidates Patrizia Grieco for the presidency and confirms Alessandro Melzi d’Eril for the position of managing directorto which are added the names of Gianfranco Venuti, Costanza Torricelli and Giovanna Zanotti.

The list of the agreement between Poste (owner of 11 percent of the capital) and Caltagirone indicates Maria Cristina Vismara, Fabio Corsico and Maria Annunziatathat of FSI presents Marco Tugnolo while Francesco Valsecchi, Paolo Braghieri and Karen Sylvie Nahum are the candidates of the Assogestioni funds.

Maneuvers in progress, therefore, for the renewal of the board of directors of the largest Italian asset management company with assets under management of around 180 billion and over one million customers. The lists for the renewal of the board have been filed in view of the shareholders’ meeting scheduled for March 21st.

The moves of the FSI and the French

To remember the recent move in the last days of the FSI. The Italian strategic fund of Maurizio Tamagnini which has put on the plate more than 108 million euros to acquire 7.2% of Anima and thus strengthen the Italian nature of the asset management company. Amundi (shareholder with 5.2%) has not presented lists, but most of the attention is focused on the role of Banco Bpm, where the French giant Crédit Agricole has a 9.1% stake.