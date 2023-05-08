Banco Bpm record, accounts skyrocketing. Profit boom to 265 million (+49.2%)

Banco Bpm, skyrocketing accounts in the first quarter of 2023. Profit soars (+49.2%)

bpm bank closed the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of 265 million euros, up by 49.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and by 26.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

“During first quarterin a more reassuring macroeconomic scenario in terms of growth compared to the forecasts formulated in the last part of 2022, despite the presence of elements of uncertainty, the commercial and organizational effort of the group – highlights a note from the bank – recorded a positive trend operating results and excellent profitability”.

The group underlines in particular the interest margin which reaches the highest level ever recorded, amounting to 743 million euros, with a growth of 2.6% compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and of 45.2% year on year and the gross income from current operations, which rises to 474 million compared to 333 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with an increase of 42.5%.

