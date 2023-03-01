Home Business Banco Bpm signs a 495 million agreement with the Articles of Association
Banco Bpm signs a 495 million agreement with the Articles of Association

Banco Bpm signs a 495 million agreement with the Articles of Association

Banco Bpm signs agreement for 495 million

bpm bank finalized “a structured finance agreement for a total of 495 million euros with the group Statutewith the support of Gwm Group e ARECneprixthe group’s asset management and structuring company Illimity“. The operation, explains a note, is “aimed at enhancing certain prestigious properties” and was structured in a securitization whose notes were subscribed by Banco Bpm and Gwm. The latter will also provide “new finance for the completion of important real estate initiatives in the center of Milan”.

New 5-star hotel in Milan

In particular, the project envisages “the enhancement of Palazzo del Toro in Piazza San Babila in Milan” and “the opening of a 5-star luxury hotel in via Brera 19 which will be managed by Six Senses Hotels Resorts“. ARECneprix acted as arranger of the transaction, as well as asset manager and special servicer of the securitisation. finished is the sponsor bank of the new finance and master servicer of the securitization vehicle. Banco Bpm, Gwm Group and ARECneprix were assisted by Giovanardi Studio Legale, Dla Piper, Cappelli Rccd and Linklaters.

For the technical and real estate valuation aspects, the parties were assisted by Cushman & Wakefield e Aeg & Partners. Mediobanca and Deloitte are the financial advisors, while Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici analyzed the tax aspects of the operation. The Statuto group was assisted by Studio Baker McKenzie.

