Banco Bpm, the board of directors confirms Castagna as CEO. Appointed committees

Banco Bpm also appoints an ad hoc committee in the ESG area called “Sustainability”

The board of bpm bank proceeded to appoint the managing director, Joseph Chestnut, and the members of the internal Board Committees, providing for the establishment of an ad hoc committee in the ESG area called the Sustainability Committee, an activity that was previously carried out by the Internal Control Committee, Risks and Sustainability now renamed Internal Control and Risks Committee.

Il nomination committee, explains a note, is made up of Mario Anolli (chairman), Marina Mantelli and Chiara Mio. The Remuneration Committee includes: Manuela Soffientini (chairman), Paolo Bordogna and Mauro Paoloni. The following sit on the Internal Control and Risk Committee: Eugenio Rossetti (chairman), Mario Anolli, Paolo Bordogna, Maurizio Comoli and Nadine Faruque. The Related Parties Committee is made up of: Paolo Boccardelli (chairman), Paola Ferretti and Luigia Tauro. Finally, that of Sustainability by: Luigia Tauro (president), Chiara Mio and Alberto Oliveti

