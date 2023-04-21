Home » Banco BPM: title accelerates to +3%, rumors about Caltagirone
Banco BPM: title accelerates to +3%, rumors about Caltagirone

At Piazza Affari, the shares of BPM Bank they are gaining ground, currently recording +3%, driven by the enthusiasm of investors who see the institution as a protagonist in the Italian banking panorama.

The shareholders’ meeting recently reconfirmed Castagna as head of the bank, together with the Chairman Massimo Tononi. Among the factors influencing the increase in Banco BPM’s shares, there is the slight strengthening of Credit Agricole, which brought its stake to 9.9% of the capital. However, the rumors concerning Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone above all catalyze the attention of investors.

