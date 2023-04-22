Home » Banco Bpm, Tononi president and Castagna CEO Budget approved
Business

Banco Bpm, Tononi president and Castagna CEO Budget approved

by admin
Banco Bpm, Tononi president and Castagna CEO Budget approved

Banco Bpm, the shareholders appoint the new Board of Directors: Tononi as president and Castagna designated CEO

They were appointed by the shareholders’ meeting of bpm bank the members of the Board of Directors. Massimo Tononi: President; Joseph Chestnut: proposed for the position of managing director; Maurice Comoli: vice president.

Mario Anolli, Paolo Bordogna, Paola Ferretti, Marina Mantelli, Chiara Mio, Alberto Olivetti, Eugene Rossetti, Manuela Soffientini, Luigia Taurus, Mauro Paoloni, Paolo Boccardelli, Nadine Faruque: board members

They were nominated by the partners of bpm bank members of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Marcello Priori: President; Maurizio Lauri, Nadia Valenti, Silvia Muzi, Elbano De Nuccio: actual mayors; Mario Tagliaferri, Marina Scandurra, Sarah Antonelli: alternate auditors.

Banco Bpm, the 2022 budget and a dividend of 0.23 euro approved with 96% of the votes in favor

The shareholders’ meeting approved the financial statements at 31 December 2022 of bpm bank which closed with a consolidated net profit of 703 million euros (886 million net of non-recurring items) and the distribution of a dividing of €0.23 per share.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  That's when the shares will hit bottom according to the BofA survey. Between King Dollar and bitcoin, the managers choose the former

You may also like

Dear life, one Italian out of 4 declares...

UK: Abuse allegations at British industry association trigger...

Migrants, Molteni (Lega): “The Salvini Decrees come back...

Environmental protection – Habeck wants to accelerate wind...

Tax expenditure: The corona pandemic has cost the...

Avvenire, director Tarquinio leaves. For him possible political...

Oil to 5% Weekly Loss

Everything on stocks: stock exchange logician Andreas Beck...

Resolution 15 of 04/11/2023 – Professional service provided...

Parties – Dobrindt wants to decide on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy