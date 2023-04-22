Banco Bpm, Tononi president and Castagna CEO Budget approved

Banco Bpm, the shareholders appoint the new Board of Directors: Tononi as president and Castagna designated CEO

They were appointed by the shareholders’ meeting of bpm bank the members of the Board of Directors. Massimo Tononi: President; Joseph Chestnut: proposed for the position of managing director; Maurice Comoli: vice president.

Mario Anolli, Paolo Bordogna, Paola Ferretti, Marina Mantelli, Chiara Mio, Alberto Olivetti, Eugene Rossetti, Manuela Soffientini, Luigia Taurus, Mauro Paoloni, Paolo Boccardelli, Nadine Faruque: board members

They were nominated by the partners of bpm bank members of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Marcello Priori: President; Maurizio Lauri, Nadia Valenti, Silvia Muzi, Elbano De Nuccio: actual mayors; Mario Tagliaferri, Marina Scandurra, Sarah Antonelli: alternate auditors.

Banco Bpm, the 2022 budget and a dividend of 0.23 euro approved with 96% of the votes in favor

The shareholders’ meeting approved the financial statements at 31 December 2022 of bpm bank which closed with a consolidated net profit of 703 million euros (886 million net of non-recurring items) and the distribution of a dividing of €0.23 per share.

